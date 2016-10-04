UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank shares recover on support from clients, rivals
* Shares rebound as much as 3.5 percent (Adds CEO, CFO travelling to USA)
Oct 4 BP Plc :
* BP and Area 4 partners sign LNG sale and purchase agreement for offshore Mozambique
* Agreement covers purchase of LNG for over 20 years
* Agreement, which has been approved by the Government of Mozambique, is conditional on the fid being taken for the project,
* FID for project is currently expected by the end of 2016
* BP will use lng from contract to help meet its global supply commitments.
* Coral south floating lng facility is expected to have a capacity above 3.3 million tonnes per annum.
* Commercial details of the agreement were not disclosed Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Oct 4 German automotive group Continental has agreed to buy U.S. smart fleet management technology provider Zonar for an undisclosed price to expand its mobility services and strengthen its position in the United States, it said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Oct 4 Sterling slid to its lowest in more than three decades on Tuesday on fears of a "hard Brexit" from the European Union and its single market that could hurt the economy, although the weaker pound sent UK stocks surging.