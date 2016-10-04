FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Security Mortgage executes settlement agreement with DOJ, U.S. attorney's office
#Market News
October 4, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Security Mortgage executes settlement agreement with DOJ, U.S. attorney's office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Security National Financial Corp

* On september 30, co through its unit executed settlement agreement with U.S. DOJ and United States attorney's office

* Settlement in no way affects Security Mortgage's ability to originate FHA-insured mortgage loans in future - SEC filing

* Settlement in connection with origination and underwriting by Security Mortgage of certain FHA insured loans

* Co is required to pay $4.3 million to U.S. Department of Justice within 10 days from effective date

* Security Mortgage continues to be able to participate fully in all Federal Housing Administration (FHA) programs Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2dFYu1i] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
