a year ago
BRIEF-SVG Capital looks to wind down the company
October 4, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-SVG Capital looks to wind down the company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - SVG Capital Plc :

* Proposed sale of 50 pct of investment portfolio and wind down of company

* Board of SVG Capital proposes to wind down company to maximise cash returns to shareholders

* Agrees in principle key commercial terms of proposed sale of 50 pct of investment portfolio to Pomona Capital and Pantheon Ventures for 379 mln stg

* This compares to an asset value of 401 mln stg as at July 31 2016

* Deal value represents an aggregate 7.8 pct discount (on a constant currency basis) to July 31 value of these assets

* Proposed asset sale to Pomona Capital And Pantheon Ventures is supported by all members of board - SVG chairman

* Expects to launch a further 300 mln stg tender offer at prevailing net asset value early in 2017

* Plans a 450 mln stg tender offer before year end at 700 pence per share

* Board continues to recommend that shareholders do not accept HarbourVest Bidco's offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
