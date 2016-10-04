BRIEF-Johnston Press announces changes to certain terms of its credit facility

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc
* Amendment to credit facility
* Has agreed changes to certain terms of facility with all of lenders
* Under terms of agreement, total commitments under facility will be £12.5 million
* Changes are effective immediately and will be effective until December 31, 2016
* Facility is currently unutilised
* In advance of September 2016 covenant test, lenders have agreed to waive this test
* Will now work with lenders to agree amendments to facility, anticipated to be effective from 2017 onwards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)