BRIEF-Johnston Press announces changes to certain terms of its credit facility

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc

* Amendment to credit facility

* Has agreed changes to certain terms of facility with all of lenders

* Under terms of agreement, total commitments under facility will be £12.5 million

* Changes are effective immediately and will be effective until December 31, 2016

* Facility is currently unutilised

* In advance of September 2016 covenant test, lenders have agreed to waive this test

* Will now work with lenders to agree amendments to facility, anticipated to be effective from 2017 onwards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)