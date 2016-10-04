FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-NHI signs deal with Bickford to convert RIDEA JV
October 4, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-NHI signs deal with Bickford to convert RIDEA JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - National Health Investors

* National Health Investors Inc says nhi purchased bickford's 15% interest in real estate for $25.1 million

* Deal to convert nhi's ridea portfolio of 32 assisted living and memory care assets to a triple-net lease structure

* NHI signs agreement with bickford to convert ridea joint venture

* National Health Investors Inc says Bickford purchased nhi's 85% interest in facilities' operations for $8.1 million

* National health investors inc says in financial terms, this transaction is very accretive to NHI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
