Oct 4 (Reuters) - S&P on Mississippi GO Debt

* Outlook reflects view of Mississippi's proactive fiscal management, making budget adjustments to maintain fiscal balance in periods of revenue decline

* Mississippi general obligation rating affirmed at 'AA', appropriation debt rating affirmed at 'AA-'

* Believe that continued economic and revenue weakening could create future expenditure pressures Source (bit.ly/2dHHMPL)