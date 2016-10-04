FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Fitch says Brazil lenders stay cautious as economic outlook improves
October 4, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch says Brazil lenders stay cautious as economic outlook improves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Expect to see first signs of new credit demand from corporates as they make efforts to fill their depleted inventories

* Expect GDP to contract by 3.3% in 2016 but has slightly increased growth forecasts to 1.2% in 2017 and 2.2% in 2018

* Expectation is that central bank will start to ease interest rates this year, provided there are signs of disinflation

* Demand for consumer lending is likely to remain weak at least until unemployment levels start to come down

* Brazil lenders stay cautious as economic outlook improves Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
