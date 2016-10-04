FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atenor issues new 6 and 8-year bond
October 4, 2016

BRIEF-Atenor issues new 6 and 8-year bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Atenor SA :

* Atenor issues new 6 and 8-year bond

* New issue launched in context of EMTN programme is divided into two tranches of a total amount of 26.1 million euros ($29.2 million)

* Tranches offer respectively a gross actuarial return of 3.125 pct and 3.625 pct and will be quoted on Alternext Brussels

* Maturities are fixed for October 11, 2022 and same date in 2024

* Payment will be made on October 11, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
