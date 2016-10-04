BRIEF-Hastings Investco, others to sell 45 mln shares in Hastings Group - bookrunner

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Bookrunner

* Hastings Investco, Neil Utley, Utley Family Charitable Trust, Richard Brewster to sell about 45 million shares in Hastings - bookrunner

* Placing shares represent approximately 6.8 pct of the company's issued share capital - bookrunner

* Final number of placing shares to be placed and placing price will be agreed at close of the bookbuild process- bookrunner

* Goldman Sachs, Barclays Bank and Credit Suisse Securities are acting as joint bookrunners on placing - bookrunner