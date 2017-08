(Corrects value of previous year operating loss to 565,000 euros from 569,000 euros)

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Acheter Louer Fr SA :

* H1 net profit 39,000 euros ($43,660.50) versus loss of 0.7 million euros year ago

* H1 operating income 100,000 euros versus loss of 565,000 euros year ago

* H1 revenue 1.6 million euros versus 1.5 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)