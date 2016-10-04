UPDATE 4-Pound hits 31-year low on "hard" Brexit worries while UK stocks soar
* Pound's slump has hit dollar value of UK shares (Adds fund manager quote, details)
Oct 4 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission :
* Office Depot recalls Winsley chairs due to fall hazard
* About 129,000 Office Depot Inc's Winsley mid-back chairs involved in recall
* No incidents or injuries related to fall hazard from Winsley chairs has been reported Source text for Eikon:
* Pound's slump has hit dollar value of UK shares (Adds fund manager quote, details)
LONDON, Oct 4 As Britain's banks brace for a "hard Brexit" that could sever their links with the EU market, they are changing lobbying strategy and focusing efforts on eurosceptic cabinet ministers to try to secure a transitional period for their industry.
* Conti shares close up 0.8 percent (Adds details on companies to be acquired)