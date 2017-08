Oct 5 (Reuters) - Summerset Group Holdings Ltd -

* Achieved 196 sales for quarter ending 30 September 2016, comprising 125 new sales and 71 resales

* Resales for quarter were at 71 resulting in 21 unsold resale stock at 30 September

* Sales in Q3 were 21% higher than same period last year