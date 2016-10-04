BRIEF-Estee Lauder says entered into a senior unsecured credit agreement

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Companies Inc

* Says entered into a senior unsecured credit agreement - SEC filing

* Facility created by agreement replaced company's undrawn $1 billion revolving credit facility entered into on July 15, 2014

* Facility commenced on Oct 3, 2016, expires by its terms on October 3, 2021, unless extended for up to two additional years

* Year revolving credit facility to co and eligible subsidiaries, in amount of $1.5 billion Source: (bit.ly/2dHEmwJ) Further company coverage: