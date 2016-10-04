BRIEF-Bapcor to acquire Mtq Engine Systems

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Bapcor Ltd -

* Acquisition of Mtq Engine Systems (aust) Pty Ltd-BAP.AX

* Entered into binding agreements to acquire specialist wholesale diesel business of Mtq Engine Systems (Aust) Pty Ltd

* Bapcor's investment in acquisition is estimated to be $17 million

* Earnings from business after allowing for transaction costs, interest, depreciation ,tax expected to be included for seven months in FY17

* Acquired business will be earnings per share positive from completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: