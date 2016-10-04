FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bapcor to acquire Mtq Engine Systems
October 4, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bapcor to acquire Mtq Engine Systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Bapcor Ltd -

* Acquisition of Mtq Engine Systems (aust) Pty Ltd-BAP.AX

* Entered into binding agreements to acquire specialist wholesale diesel business of Mtq Engine Systems (Aust) Pty Ltd

* Bapcor's investment in acquisition is estimated to be $17 million

* Earnings from business after allowing for transaction costs, interest, depreciation ,tax expected to be included for seven months in FY17

* Acquired business will be earnings per share positive from completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
