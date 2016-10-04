FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Ascena Retail says restructured its business into 4 operating segments
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 4, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ascena Retail says restructured its business into 4 operating segments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Ascena Retail Group Inc

* Ascena retail group inc says begins execution phase of its major enterprise transformation plan

* Reschedules investor day to january 18, 2017

* Ascena retail group inc says announced creation of its new ascena brand services (abs) team

* Restructuring will result in a pre-tax charge of approximately $10 to $12 million in q1

* Additional charges are expected in future related to ongoing transformation work

* Gary muto, president and ceo of company's ann brands, will retain responsibility for ann taylor, loft, and lou & grey brands

* Expects to recover majority of restructuring charge in form of reduced operational expenses over course of fiscal 2017

* Expects additional $100 - $150 million in cost savings by fiscal 2019

* Expects its new change for growth program will deliver an incremental $100 - $150 million of cost savings by fiscal 2019

* Restructuring has been accompanied by a number of executive departures to eliminate organizational overlap

* Says restructured its business into four operating segments

* Brian lynch, most recently president and ceo of justice brand, will assume direct responsibility for ascena brand services in his role as coo

* Ahead of plan with synergy,cost savings workstreams that will deliver $235 million of cost savings associated with integration of ann inc

* Restructuring related changes not added in co's guidance;sees recovering majority of charge through lower operational costs over 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.