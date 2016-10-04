Oct 4 Ascena Retail Group Inc
* Ascena retail group inc says begins execution phase of
its major enterprise transformation plan
* Reschedules investor day to january 18, 2017
* Ascena retail group inc says announced creation of its
new ascena brand services (abs) team
* Restructuring will result in a pre-tax charge of
approximately $10 to $12 million in q1
* Additional charges are expected in future related to
ongoing transformation work
* Gary muto, president and ceo of company's ann brands, will
retain responsibility for ann taylor, loft, and lou & grey
brands
* Expects to recover majority of restructuring charge in
form of reduced operational expenses over course of fiscal 2017
* Expects additional $100 - $150 million in cost savings by
fiscal 2019
* Expects its new change for growth program will deliver an
incremental $100 - $150 million of cost savings by fiscal 2019
* Restructuring has been accompanied by a number of
executive departures to eliminate organizational overlap
* Says restructured its business into four operating
segments
* Brian lynch, most recently president and ceo of justice
brand, will assume direct responsibility for ascena brand
services in his role as coo
* Ahead of plan with synergy,cost savings workstreams that
will deliver $235 million of cost savings associated with
integration of ann inc
* Restructuring related changes not added in co's
guidance;sees recovering majority of charge through lower
operational costs over 2017
