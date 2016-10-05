BRIEF-Net1 says buys 15 percent stake in Blue Label Telecoms

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Net1 UEPS Technologies Inc

* Announces acquisition of a strategic stake in Blue Label Telecoms

* Aggregate subscription consideration payable by Net1 is 2.0 billion rand or about $144.0 million

* Entered into a share subscription agreement with Blue Label Telecoms to subscribe about 117.9 million shares

* Following implementation of subscription, Net1 will own about 15 pct of issued ordinary shares in Blue Label

* To settle subscription through cash resources, debt instruments, an equity issuance of 5 million shares of common stock

* Following implementation of subscription Net1 will be entitled to nominate a director to Blue Label's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: