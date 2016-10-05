FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Caledonia, Blanket mine remain on track to deliver target performance for 2016
#Market News
October 5, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Caledonia, Blanket mine remain on track to deliver target performance for 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc :

* Says approximately 13,430 ounces of gold were produced during quarter

* Caledonia and Blanket mine remain on track to deliver target performance for 2016

* Says Caledonia remains on track to meet production guidance for 2016 of 50,000 ounces

* Says continues to progress towards its long term target of 80,000 ounces by 2021

* Announces gold production from 49 per cent owned unit, blanket mine in Zimbabwe, for quarter ended 30 Sept 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

