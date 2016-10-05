FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hastings Group placing at 216 pence per share-bookrunners
#Financials
October 5, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hastings Group placing at 216 pence per share-bookrunners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Hastings Group Holdings Plc

* Hastings will not receive any proceeds from placing

* Closing of placing is expected to occur on or about 7 october 2016

* Goldman sachs international, barclays bank plc, acting through its investment bank ("barclays") and credit suisse securities (europe) limited are acting as joint bookrunners

* Sale of an aggregate of 46,171,359 ordinary shares ( "placing shares") in hastings

* Placing at 216 pence per share

* Placing shares represent approximately 7.0% of company's issued share capital

* Sellers are Hastings Investco, Neil Utley, The Utley Family Charitable Trust and Richard Brewster

* Proceeds of placing are payable in cash on usual settlement terms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
