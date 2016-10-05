BRIEF-Hastings Group placing at 216 pence per share-bookrunners

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Hastings Group Holdings Plc
* Hastings will not receive any proceeds from placing
* Closing of placing is expected to occur on or about 7 october 2016
* Goldman sachs international, barclays bank plc, acting through its investment bank ("barclays") and credit suisse securities (europe) limited are acting as joint bookrunners
* Sale of an aggregate of 46,171,359 ordinary shares ( "placing shares") in hastings
* Placing at 216 pence per share
* Placing shares represent approximately 7.0% of company's issued share capital
* Sellers are Hastings Investco, Neil Utley, The Utley Family Charitable Trust and Richard Brewster
* Proceeds of placing are payable in cash on usual settlement terms