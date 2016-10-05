BRIEF-Resolute Energy announces $135 mln Delaware basin acquisition

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Resolute Energy Corp :

* Following closing of acquisition, resolute will receive 100% of all payments from caprock under earn-out agreement.

* Deal consists of $90 million payable in cash and issuance to firewheel of 2.1 million shares of co's common stock, equal to $45 million

* For Q3 of 2016 estimate that delaware basin properties produced on average between 9,250 and 9,650 boe per day

* Expect to recognize $15 million to $16 million of expense in Q3 of 2016 for stock awards

* Entered into a definitive agreement with firewheel energy, LLC

* Resolute energy corporation announces $135 million delaware basin acquisition

* Expect to finance cash portion of acquisition price with net proceeds of a private offering of a newly created class of preferred stock

* Estimate total company production for Q3 of 2016 to be between 16,000 and 16,500 boe per day

* Expect production for full year 2016 to be between 13,600 and 14,000 boe per day, before accounting for acquisition