FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Resolute Energy announces $135 mln Delaware basin acquisition
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 5, 2016 / 2:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Resolute Energy announces $135 mln Delaware basin acquisition

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Resolute Energy Corp :

* Following closing of acquisition, resolute will receive 100% of all payments from caprock under earn-out agreement.

* Deal consists of $90 million payable in cash and issuance to firewheel of 2.1 million shares of co's common stock, equal to $45 million

* For Q3 of 2016 estimate that delaware basin properties produced on average between 9,250 and 9,650 boe per day

* Expect to recognize $15 million to $16 million of expense in Q3 of 2016 for stock awards

* Entered into a definitive agreement with firewheel energy, LLC

* Resolute energy corporation announces $135 million delaware basin acquisition

* Expect to finance cash portion of acquisition price with net proceeds of a private offering of a newly created class of preferred stock

* Estimate total company production for Q3 of 2016 to be between 16,000 and 16,500 boe per day

* Expect production for full year 2016 to be between 13,600 and 14,000 boe per day, before accounting for acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.