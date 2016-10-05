FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Freedom foods group entered into MOU with Shenzhen Jialile Food Co. Ltd
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 5, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Freedom foods group entered into MOU with Shenzhen Jialile Food Co. Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Freedom Foods Group Ltd :

* Under proposed arrangement, a new company, australia's own dairy company china will be established

* Intended that ao china would potentially seek a listing on an international stock exchange in medium term

* Entered into a memorandum of understanding with our guangzhou based partner, shenzhen jialile food co. Ltd

* Freedom foods will subscribe for an initial 10% investment in AO China for a consideration of rmb 22 million

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
