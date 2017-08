Oct 5 (Reuters) - Guinness Nigeria Plc :

* Says the Co has taken decision not to proceed with Diageo Plc's offer

* Says Diago Plc's intended to make offer through Guinness Overseas Ltd for up to 15.7% of share capital of the Co Source : bit.ly/2dQ8jyJ Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)