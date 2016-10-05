FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fish farmer Bakkafrost's total Q3 harvest volumes falls to 10,700 tonnes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) -

* Fish Farmer Bakkafrost says feed sales in q3 2016 are 28.9 thousand tonnes vs 16.3 thousand tonnes in

* Bakkafrost says total harvest volumes in q3 are 10.7 thousand tonnes vs 13.0 thousand tonnes Q2

* The harvest volumes are provided in head on gutted (HOG) equivalents

* As announced in previous trading update, harvested volumes from Faroe Farming are included from Q3 2016. Faroe Farming is part of Farming West, but has not harvested in Q3 2016

* The full Q3 2016 report will be released on 8 November 2016 at 06:00 CET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
