BRIEF-Fish farmer Bakkafrost's total Q3 harvest volumes falls to 10,700 tonnes

Oct 5 (Reuters)

* Fish Farmer Bakkafrost says feed sales in q3 2016 are 28.9 thousand tonnes vs 16.3 thousand tonnes in

* Bakkafrost says total harvest volumes in q3 are 10.7 thousand tonnes vs 13.0 thousand tonnes Q2

* The harvest volumes are provided in head on gutted (HOG) equivalents

* As announced in previous trading update, harvested volumes from Faroe Farming are included from Q3 2016. Faroe Farming is part of Farming West, but has not harvested in Q3 2016

* The full Q3 2016 report will be released on 8 November 2016 at 06:00 CET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)