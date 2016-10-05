FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Grenke says 9-month new business at Grenke Group Leasing up 16.8 pct at 1.1 bln euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 5, 2016 / 5:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Grenke says 9-month new business at Grenke Group Leasing up 16.8 pct at 1.1 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Grenke AG :

* Continues steadily on course - solid new business development during the first nine months of 2016

* 9-month new business at Grenke Group Factoring during same period reached 254.6 million euros ($285.53 million) for a year-on-year rise of 10.6 pct

* New business at Grenke Group Leasing amounted to 1,122.4 million euros in first nine months of 2016, corresponding to a year-on-year increase of 16.8 pct

* Business start-up financing at Grenke Bank in first nine months of 2016 increased to 18.0 million euros for a year-on-year rise of 25.6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.