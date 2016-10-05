FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Solocal Group agrees with 4 creditors on terms of financial restructuring plan
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
October 5, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Solocal Group agrees with 4 creditors on terms of financial restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Solocal Group SA :

* Agreement with 4 creditors representing about 43 pct of Solocal Group's debt on the terms of the financial restructuring plan

* These creditors have in particular agreed substitution of warrants with an exercise price of 1.50 euros ($1.68), as initially planned, by free shares as proposed by company

* Creditors involved in agreement have agreed, subject to resolutary condition of adoption of financial restructuring plan, not to accelerate Solocal's debt

* Main creditors could increase their representation at Board of Directors following completion of financial restructuring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.