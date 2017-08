Oct 5 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's maintains stable outlook on germany's banking system amid resilient operating environment

* Persistent earnings pressure will remain a challenge for german banks, mainly driven by the banks' high cost base

* Expects german real gdp to grow 1.7% in 2016 and 1.5% in 2017, broadly in line with 1.7% in 2015; unemployment will remain low below 5% Source text - bit.ly/2cS25si