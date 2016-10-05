BRIEF-Delta Lloyd to merge its life insurance entities in Netherlands and Belgium

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd NV :

* Plans to simplify corporate structure of its Belgian activities

* Delta Lloyd has submitted application for merger of Dutch and Belgian life insurance entities to National Bank of Belgium and Dutch Central Bank

* Subject to consent of regulators, Delta Lloyd life insurance entities in Netherlands and Belgium will be merged into a single legal entity and risk bearer at 1 January 2017

* Delta Lloyd strengthens position of Dutch and Belgian life insurance businesses

* Delta Lloyd Life NV in Belgium will merge with Delta Lloyd Levensverzekering NV in Netherlands

* This will raise group's solvency II standard formula ratio (SF ratio) by around 5 percentage points

* Will retain our commercial operations in Belgium