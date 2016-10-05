FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says Brexit adds to UK clothing retailers' woes, overall retail outlook stable into 2018
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 5, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Brexit adds to UK clothing retailers' woes, overall retail outlook stable into 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Forecasts that overall annual European revenue growth will remain within a range of 2.0% to 3.0% during the next 12-18 months.

* Earnings growth rates will differ across individual countries, with UK retailers facing less sanguine overall outlook as Brexit adds to pressures

* Brexit vote's impact on UK food retailers will be more muted, due to non-discretionary nature of food, less exposure to currency volatility

* Brexit adds to UK clothing retailers' woes, but overall European retail outlook stable into 2018

* Sustained economic recovery, rising consumer confidence will drive steady overall revenue and earnings growth for European retailers into 2018 Source text - bit.ly/2dIPcXD

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
