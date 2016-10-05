BRIEF-ZF says will not complete Haldex bid, shares tendered to be returned

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Zf Friedrichshafen AG

* Says ZF holds in total 9,582,715 shares, corresponding to 21.67 percent of total number of shares and votes in Haldex.

* ZF will not complete the offer to shareholders of Haldex

* Says offer has been accepted by shareholders representing 4,238,980 shares, corresponding to 9.59 percent of total number of shares and votes in Haldex

* Says shares tendered in offer will automatically be returned to their respective owners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)