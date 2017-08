Oct 5 (Reuters) - Icade SA :

* Signs a preliminary agreement to sell the Nanterre Seine business park and the Défense 3 office building

* The final sale agreement is expected to be signed by the end of 2016

* Sale for a total amount of around 145 million euros ($162.55 million) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)