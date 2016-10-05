BRIEF-Time Out Group signs lease for Time Out market in Portugal

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Time Out Group Plc

* Has signed a lease for a new time out market in iconic São Bento train station in Porto, Portugal

* Opening of new Porto location, which is anticipated during second half of 2017, is part of a broader strategy outlined at time of company's IPO

* This will be second time out market, following success of group's flagship market in Lisbon which opened in may 2014

* Plans are in advanced discussions for London, and are progressing well in New York and Miami