a year ago
BRIEF-3I Infrastructure to invest eur 6.5 mln in project in Netherlands
October 5, 2016 / 6:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-3I Infrastructure to invest eur 6.5 mln in project in Netherlands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - 3i Infrastructure Plc

* Has committed to invest eur 6.5 million in A27/A1 primary public private partnership project in netherlands

* Is investing as part of a consortium, 3Angle B.V. Which also comprises heijmans capital and fluor infrastructure

* Financial close follows provisional awarding of project announced on 30 June 2016

* Project's contract value amounts to approximately eur 220 million (including management and maintenance for a period of 25 years) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

