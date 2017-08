Oct 5 (Reuters) - Mindmancer AB (Publ)

* Carries out rights issue, subscription price 5.5 Swedish crowns per share

* Offers up to 3.9 million shares; proceeds at full subscription to be 21.4 million Swedish crowns ($2.5 million) before issue costs

* Subscription period for rights issue is Oct. 17 - Nov. 1, 2016 Source text bit.ly/2dIWOcJ

