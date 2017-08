Oct 5 (Reuters) - StarDSL AG :

* H1 revenue 582,000 euros ($652,713) (previous year: 616,000 euros)

* For the entire 2016 financial year expects a slightly negative result for StarDSL AG with sales revenues of 0.9 million euros

* H1 net loss of 46,000 euros versus loss 130,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)