BRIEF-UK's FCA fines Aviva companies for client money and assets failings

Oct 5 (Reuters) - UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* FCA fines Aviva Pension Trustees UK Limited and Aviva Wrap UK Limited 8.2 mln stg for client money and assets failings

* Aviva breached FCA's Client Assets Sourcebook (CASS) rules and requirements between Jan 1, 2013 and Sept 2, 2015

* During period Aviva failed to put in place appropriate controls over third party administrators

* Also found deficiencies with Aviva's internal reconciliation process which resulted in under- and over-segregation of client money

* During period from Feb 10, 2014 to Feb 9, 2015 under-segregation peaked at 74.4 mln stg