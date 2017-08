Oct 5 (Reuters) - Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

* Says on 27 september, 2016 , unit entered into a collaboration agreement with malaysian rubber board

* Agreement for purpose of entering into separate commercialization agreement for commercialization of rubber product or technology

* Agreement for purpose of development of rubber product based on specialty rubber and other rubber for civil engineering