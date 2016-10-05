BRIEF-Dx.Com Holdings provides update on legal proceedings

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Dx.Com Holdings Ltd :

* Company is considering feasibility to appeal against above district court's orders to united states court of appeals

* District court has decided to continue to temporarily restrain use of restrained sum

* Company is currently seeking legal advice from its united states legal adviser as to above matter

* Reference is made to paragraph headed "litigation" in annual report of dx.com for year ended 30 june 2016

* District court also made order for epro ecomm to pay plaintiff sum of approximately US$2.7 mln for costs and fees incurred by plaintiff

