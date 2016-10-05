FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mobimedia Solution signs LoI with P2P Cash Technology for cooperation
October 5, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mobimedia Solution signs LoI with P2P Cash Technology for cooperation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Mobimedia Solution SA :

* Signs letter of intent (LoI) with P2P Cash Technology Inc (P2P) for cooperation in integration of platform "Terminal Connected Platform" operated by the company and P2P's "Smart Token Platform" solution

* Co and P2P plan to create common solution comprising point-of-sale (POS) and allowing mobile payments and cash transfer

* Says the method of allocation of revenue from the cooperation between the company and P2P will be established in final agreement

* Says LoI does not have a binding character Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
