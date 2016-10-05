BRIEF-Bank of East Asia disposes Tricor Holdings

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Bank of East Asia Holdings Limited :

* Bank, NWS Holdings and East Asia Secretaries entered into a share purchase agreement with Trivium for sale of all issued shares of Tricor

* Deal for a cash consideration of HK$6,469.7 million

* Expected that proceeds from disposal will be used as general working capital of bank and for its future business development

* Bank is expected to book a profit in amount of about HK$3.100 billion in respect of disposal

* Immediately after closing, bank will cease to hold any equity interest in Tricor and Tricor will cease to be a subsidiary of bank