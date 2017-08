Oct 5 (Reuters) - Esprinet SpA :

* Sees FY 2016 net profit at about 24 million euros ($26.92 million)

* Sees FY 2016 revenue at 3.1 billion euros

* Plans to reach FY 2018 net profit of 46 million euros

* Plans to reach FY 2018 net revenue of 3.75 billion euros ($1 = 0.8914 euros)