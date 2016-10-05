BRIEF-Lexicon Pharmaceuticals agrees to buy remaining obligations to Symphony Icon

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals announces agreement to buy out remaining obligations to Symphony Icon

* Buyout payment may be payable in cash or a combination of cash and up to 50% in lexicon common stock, at Lexicon's option

* Lexicon will make a single payment to Symphony Icon of $21.013 million

* Buyout to replace, eliminate remaining contingent payments of up to $29.550 million for which co was obligated