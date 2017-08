Oct 5 (Reuters) - NWAI Dom Maklerski SA :

* After revision of its business model ceases provision of portfolio management and investment advisory services to clients

* Says, after revision of business model, plans to focus on provision of comprehensive services to the companies issuing securities, which is reflected in the extension of its brokerage business by storing or recording of financial instruments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)