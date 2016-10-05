BRIEF-Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc - announced closing of some of its Red Robin Burger Works
* Red robin closed nine of existing 12 red robin burger works locations on September 30
Oct 5 Fate Therapeutics Inc :
* Fate Therapeutics announces issuance of U.S. patent protecting enhanced hematopoietic stem cell compositions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Red robin closed nine of existing 12 red robin burger works locations on September 30
* Arch is emerging with more than $300 million of cash on its balance sheet and a debt level of just $363 million
* 154,000 jobs added in private sector in September - ADP report