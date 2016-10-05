FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Blake Capital and Potter Capital, affiliates of Elliot, send letter to board of Samsung Electronics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Blake Capital Llc

* Company, Potter Capital Llc, who are affiliates of Elliott, sent a letter to board of samsung electronics

* Proposals in letter include tender offer by Samsung Holdco to acquire further Samsung Opco shares

* Proposals in letter include a share for share merger, on fair terms, of Samsung Holdco with Samsung C&T

* Letter sets out certain restructuring, capital return, investor access and governance improvement proposals for samsung electronics

* Proposals in letter include a demerger into a listed holding company (Samsung Holdco) and a listed operating company (Samsung Opco) Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
