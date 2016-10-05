FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PSEG says to retire its Hudson Generation Station, Mercer Generation Station on June 1, 2017
October 5, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-PSEG says to retire its Hudson Generation Station, Mercer Generation Station on June 1, 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc :

* "committed to treating the approximately 200 employees at hudson and mercer fairly during the process of retiring the existing units"

* Decision to retire the plants early triggers changes in accounting treatment to have material effect on PSEG's,PSEG power's reported results

* There will be ongoing annual incremental non-cash charges to earnings of $560 million to $580 million in 2016

* Ongoing annual incremental non-cash charges to earnings due to shortening of the expected economic useful lives of the hudson and mercer plants

* Hudson generation station in Jersey City, N.J., and Mercer Generation station in Hamilton Township, N.J., will be retired on June 1, 2017

* In Q3 PSEG, PSEG power expects to recognize one-time charges ranging from estimated $40 - $70 million and $35 - $77 million respectively

* There will be ongoing annual incremental non-cash charges to earnings of $940 million to $960 million in 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2cSUn0S) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
