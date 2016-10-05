FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Arch Coal successfully completes financial restructuring, emerges from chapter 11
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 5, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Arch Coal successfully completes financial restructuring, emerges from chapter 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Arch Coal Inc :

* Equity to trade on NYSE under symbol Arch

* Arch is emerging with more than $300 million of cash on its balance sheet and a debt level of just $363 million

* Cash requirements are expected to be modest, with projected capital spending of $55 million in 2017

* Co's projection of 2017 debt service is of approximately $33 million

* Arch coal successfully completes financial restructuring and emerges from chapter 11

* Company has third-party surety bonds in place covering 100% of its reclamation bonding requirements

* Company's total debt is 7% of what it was prior to restructuring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.