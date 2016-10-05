BRIEF-SM energy announces closing of Permian Basin acquisition and increased borrowing base to $1.35 billion
Oct 5 Cubic Corp
* Cubic Corp says effective October 3, 2016, Walter C. Zable resigned as an employee and executive chairman
* Walter C. Zable will continue to serve as a non-employee director and chairman of board - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2duJlBM] Further company coverage:
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $7.5 million - SEC filing Source text http://bit.ly/2ds5HFx Further company coverage:
* Azurrx Biopharma Inc sees IPO of 1.2 mln shares priced at $5.50 per share, below previously stated range of $6-$8 per share Source text http://bit.ly/2d2EZmg Further company coverage: