Oct 5 (Reuters) - Edition Ltd

* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Onion Holdings co., ltd. and others

* Company has agreed to sell and purchasers have agreed to purchase entire 57.50% shareholding interests in onion

* Net proceeds from proposed disposal will be approximately s$2.1 million

* Deal for aggregate consideration of s$2.1 million