BRIEF-REG-Award-winning High West Distillery joins Constellation Brands

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc
* REG-Award-winning High West Distillery joins Constellation Brands
* Co to purchase Utah-based High West Distillery.
* Transaction is expected to close by end of October
* Acquisition includes all of High West's operations and its portfolio of distinctive high-end American straight whiskeys
* As part of agreement, High West's employees will join Constellation Brands family to ensure continuity in distinctive styles of whiskeys
* High West portfolio sells approximately 70,000 cases annually.