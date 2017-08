Oct 5 (Reuters) - KB Home :

* Co has purchased 13 acres in Cary near US-1/US-64, where it plans to construct 41 new homes at its Wynwood community

* KB Home acquires land in Cary for new single-family home community

* Land development at site will begin soon, with community's grand opening anticipated for early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))